ITC Great Plains Donates $92K to Kansas Charitable Organizations in 2016
Dec. 27, 2016 - ITC Great Plains donated more than $92 thousand to 10 charitable organizations in Kansas in 2016. ITC, the nation's largest independent electricity transmission company, provides donations to nonprofits that align with ITC's charitable interests and strengthen communities.
