Gates sees value in Trump being disruptive

Wichita native Robert Gates earned a reputation as being thoughtful and steady when he served as U.S. defense secretary, CIA director and deputy national security adviser. But he sees some foreign policy value in Donald Trump's disruptive style, telling the Washington Post that the Obama administration has seemed too "reliably passive."

