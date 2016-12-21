Final Friday listings
Many galleries in Wichita will not be participating in December's Final Friday, as most are closed for the holidays and weather conditions in December are not typically ideal for walking outside from one gallery to another. There are still a few coffee shops and venues that will put on Final Friday events this month, if you're looking to get out this evening.
