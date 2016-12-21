Ex-Wichita coach accused of fondling student pleads to amended charge
A former Wichita middle school and high school running coach accused of fondling a student during an embrace in his west-side apartment last year has pleaded no contest to an amended charge. Terry L. Couch will be sentenced Feb. 2 on one count of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, according to court records and the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|4 hr
|Fundie Sniffling
|4
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|17 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|41
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|17 hr
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|17 hr
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
|Please tell your Wichita stalking or abuse stor... (Nov '14)
|Dec 8
|Scared
|7
|Wichita should innovate, launch charter schools
|Dec 8
|yidfellas USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC