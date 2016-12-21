Ex-Wichita coach accused of fondling student pleads to amended charge

A former Wichita middle school and high school running coach accused of fondling a student during an embrace in his west-side apartment last year has pleaded no contest to an amended charge. Terry L. Couch will be sentenced Feb. 2 on one count of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child, according to court records and the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.

