Death notices, Dec. 25, 2016
Survivors include his wife, Dianna; one son, Chad of Arizona City, Arizona; one stepson, Rodger Boggs of Denger; one daughter, Sabrina Hoffman of Grand Junction; one stepdaughter, Roxann Lynn of Wichita, Kansas; two sisters, Barbara Summers of Lakewood and Bonnie Wilson of Craig; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the committal shelter at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.
