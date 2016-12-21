City puts $14 million from Hyatt sale to streets and transit

With $20 million on hand from the sale of the Hyatt Regency Wichita hotel, the City Council voted Tuesday to put $10 million into fixing neighborhood streets and $4 million into public transit. The funding boost for streets will be enough to fix all the worn-out concrete streets in the city and about 41 percent of asphalt streets that have reached the end of their service life, said Alan King, Wichita's director of public works.

