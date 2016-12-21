Christmas Day tornado count climbs for Kansas
As many as five tornadoes touched down across Kansas on Christmas Day, weather officials said Wednesday - and one of them moved close to Greensburg, which was obliterated by a massive tornado in 2007. They're the first tornadoes ever to form on Christmas Day in the Sunflower State and were nearly double the number of December tornadoes in Kansas.
