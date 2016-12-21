Cash advance store robbed at gunpoint

At around noon on Tuesday, a robber pointed a handgun at an employee at the Check Into Cash store in the 7800 block of East Harry, Wichita police said. Cruz gave this description of the robber: Possibly male, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 to 170 pounds and wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants and a scarf around the head.

