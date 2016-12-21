Another gorilla at the Sedgwick County Zoo is pregnant
The 5-month-old gorilla, Alika looks at the visitors who came to see her crawl at the Sedgwick County Zoo. Alika is a western lowland gorilla, she is her mother's, Barika's, only baby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|19 times
|Fri
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Fri
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|Dec 21
|Jamie Dundee
|41
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC