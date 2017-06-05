"The Yard" turns into beach for battle of the bands
Those attending can watch 15 bands of all different genres battle it out while sitting under umbrellas or in mini-pools. "Wichita Falls has some of the best music in north Texas," said David Fowler with the Hub of North Texas.
