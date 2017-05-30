Texoma senator announces he will run for reelection
Sen. Estes has the endorsement of Republican House Representatives across the state including Rep. James Frank Wichita Falls, Larry Phillips Sherman-Denison, Lyn Stucky Sanger, Jodie Lauberberg Parker, and Tan Parker Flower Mound. In a statement Sen. Estes expressed his excitement to run once again, "I will continue working to earn the support of the citizens in Senate District 30, will humbly ask for their vote and look forward to continuing to fight for our conservative values in the Texas Senate," said Estes.
