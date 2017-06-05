Olivia Newton-John concert reschedule...

Olivia Newton-John concert rescheduled for September in Wichita Falls

Spectra Venue Management announced late Friday morning that the postponed Olivia Newton-John show has been rescheduled for September 30 at Memorial Auditorium. Current ticket holders who cannot attend the show on September 30 can contact the box office at 716-5555 for a refund.

