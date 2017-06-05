New sidewalk to be built along Kemp B...

New sidewalk to be built along Kemp Blvd.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KAUZ

Wichita Falls leaders are trying to make the city more accessible to all forms of transportation by building a new sidewalk along Kemp Boulevard. "You see more of a movement by the public to walk or ride their bicycles to places than you did 20 or 30 years ago," Schreiber said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Empire paper company sucks (Aug '08) May 30 Deb soap man 27
News Texas House OKs letting adoption groups deny no... May 30 Carlos 4
Lookin for fun (Aug '11) May 25 Thisguy 5
Seeking a Farting Lactating Man May 16 Fartmales 2
United regional (Jun '16) Apr '17 Boogy 3
snitching Apr '17 cash me owside 3
News Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08) Apr '17 freaknana 10
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. China
  5. Health Care
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,159 • Total comments across all topics: 281,609,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC