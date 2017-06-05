Kell House Museum is offering three s...

Kell House Museum is offering three summer camps

Art Mess Camp July 25th through 27th 9:00 a.m. to Noon Ages 5 to 7 WCHS Members $35/Non-members $45 Make a mess and explore early 20th-century art! Please note, your kiddos WILL get messy! Architecture Camp July 31st through August 4th 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Ages 8 to 14 WCHS Members $50/Non-members $60 Come explore the architecture of Wichita Falls and build your own awesome structures at the Kell House this summer! American Girl 1909 Camp August 7th through 11th 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Ages 7 to 12 WCHS Members $50/Non-members $60 Learn about life in 1909 with your best friend this summer at the Kell House! Attendees are encouraged to bring their American Girl or another doll.

