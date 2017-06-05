Cuteness overload floods Instagram feeds with 'squat your dog challenge'
The latest viral internet trend is flooding Instagram feeds with people and their adorable pups, thanks to one Texas dog owner. Alyssa Greene of Wichita Falls, Texas, and her "number one-pal" Colonel, a 70-pound Golden Retriever puppy, posted a photo as a fun idea that turned into a full fledged internet sensation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Empire paper company sucks (Aug '08)
|May 30
|Deb soap man
|27
|Texas House OKs letting adoption groups deny no...
|May 30
|Carlos
|4
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|May 25
|Thisguy
|5
|Seeking a Farting Lactating Man
|May 16
|Fartmales
|2
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr '17
|cash me owside
|3
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC