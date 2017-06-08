Continue reading Patience, salt and other must-haves to stay fit in the Texas heat
When the temperature is a mere 70 degrees at 6 a.m. with forecast highs a paltry 90, we tend to think - with selective seasonal amnesia - we have summer licked. How hot can it get, really? And besides, we shrug, won't the breathtaking blue sky and the jaw-dropping sunsets make up for any heat that accompanies our outdoor workout? Yet avoiding the heat altogether and watching Netflix from the confines of your cool couch - even while performing a perfunctory sit-up or two - is not the way to stay healthy and active this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Affordable DUI lawyer (Dec '16)
|12 hr
|Candace Horton
|2
|Empire paper company sucks (Aug '08)
|May 30
|Deb soap man
|27
|Texas House OKs letting adoption groups deny no...
|May 30
|Carlos
|4
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|May 25
|Thisguy
|5
|Seeking a Farting Lactating Man
|May 16
|Fartmales
|2
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr '17
|cash me owside
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC