$8,000 reward offered for information on Fort Worth fugitive sex offender

Authorities will pay up to $8,000 for information leading to the capture of David Dale Booth if they get help before the end of June. Booth, 59, is wanted for a parole violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

