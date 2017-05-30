$8,000 reward offered for information on Fort Worth fugitive sex offender
Authorities will pay up to $8,000 for information leading to the capture of David Dale Booth if they get help before the end of June. Booth, 59, is wanted for a parole violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Empire paper company sucks (Aug '08)
|May 30
|Deb soap man
|27
|Texas House OKs letting adoption groups deny no...
|May 30
|Carlos
|4
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|May 25
|Thisguy
|5
|Seeking a Farting Lactating Man
|May 16
|Fartmales
|2
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr '17
|cash me owside
|3
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC