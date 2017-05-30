Wichita Falls woman charged with Injury to a Child
An investigation began in February when the Wichita Falls Police Department received a call in reference to the possible physical abuse of the 3-year-old child. While talking to police the reporting person said they had received texts with photos of the child with bruises on her face, neck, and head.
