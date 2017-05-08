Wichita Falls Summer Farmer's Market kicks off Saturday
People could get their hands on fresh produce and other goodies Saturday at the kick off of the summer Farmer's Market in Wichita Falls. Organizers of the market said it's important to have a place that will draw in more people and support local business.
