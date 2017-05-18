Wichita Falls man sentenced in Child Endangerment case

A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to two years in state jail for two counts of Child Endangerment on Friday. The Wichita County District Attorney's office said in March, George Sapp, 40, a jury convicted Sapp of endangering two children by continuing to allow a sexual predator to have access to children in his care after the predator had abused one of the children.

