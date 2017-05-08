Wichita Co. Commissioners honor Administrative Assistant on 35 years
It was an emotional day for Wall, not because he has worked for the county that long, but because of the family he has gained while working there. He said he has been through many ups and down's during that time, including being assaulted close to a month ago at his home in Wichita Falls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr 12
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Amy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC