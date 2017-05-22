WFPD: Warrant issued for Red Fox shoo...

WFPD: Warrant issued for Red Fox shooting suspect

The Wichita Falls Police Department issued an Aggravated Assault Warrant in connection with the shooting on Red Fox Friday night. On Friday, May 19th around 7:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Red Fox and United Regional Hospital in reference to a shots fired call.

