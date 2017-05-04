WFPD: suspect said he fell asleep and forgot to return stolen truck
On Thursday, a Wichita Falls Police officer saw a truck he believed was stolen driving alongside him on Seymour Highway. The driver, Jaryd Blake, 24, said he borrowed the truck and forgot to take it back because he fell asleep.
