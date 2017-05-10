WFPD Arrests 2nd Suspect in Polk Stre...

WFPD Arrests 2nd Suspect in Polk Street Assault

Friday

On Thursday, May 11th, at approximately 3:30 pm, Detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department arrested 25 year old Katherine Sanders on a burglary of a habitation warrant. The warrant stemmed from the April 17th burglary of a habitation that took place in the 300 block of Polk.

