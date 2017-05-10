WFPD Arrests 2nd Suspect in Polk Street Assault
On Thursday, May 11th, at approximately 3:30 pm, Detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department arrested 25 year old Katherine Sanders on a burglary of a habitation warrant. The warrant stemmed from the April 17th burglary of a habitation that took place in the 300 block of Polk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking a Farting Lactating Man
|May 10
|Quavontae
|1
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr '17
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC