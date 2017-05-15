WF Library and Recreation Center now tobacco-free
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced in a statement that the campus has been tobacco free since May 1. Officials with the Tobacco Prevention and Control Coalition said this will allow for a tobacco-free environment for everyone who visits the library or recreation center adding this is one step closer towards making the community strong and healthy.
