WF leaders optimistic about redevelop...

WF leaders optimistic about redevelopment on Professional Dr.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KAUZ

After having serious concerns over an outside group's desire to redevelop the Highpoint Village and Country Park apartments on Professional Drive in Wichita Falls, city leaders look to be moving forward on the project. On Tuesday councilors, once again, tabled three resolutions to allow a developer to apply for housing tax credits to fix up the complexes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking a Farting Lactating Man 14 hr Fartmales 2
United regional (Jun '16) Apr '17 Boogy 3
snitching Apr '17 cash me owside 3
Lookin for fun (Aug '11) Apr '17 Sand man 4
News Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08) Apr '17 freaknana 10
Cps defense lawyers (Oct '16) Apr '17 freaknana 2
interested in a threesome (Dec '11) Apr '17 freaknana 10
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,872 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC