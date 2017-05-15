WF leaders looking to move forward on...

WF leaders looking to move forward on construction of Lake Ringgold

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

Tuesday, Wichita Falls city councilors will vote on a resolution to move forward on the application process for Lake Ringgold. But by 2070 city officials said Wichita Falls will be bigger and there will be an increase in water needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking a Farting Lactating Man May 10 Quavontae 1
United regional (Jun '16) Apr '17 Boogy 3
snitching Apr '17 cash me owside 3
Lookin for fun (Aug '11) Apr '17 Sand man 4
News Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08) Apr '17 freaknana 10
Cps defense lawyers (Oct '16) Apr '17 freaknana 2
interested in a threesome (Dec '11) Apr '17 freaknana 10
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC