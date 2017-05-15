WF leaders looking to move forward on construction of Lake Ringgold
Tuesday, Wichita Falls city councilors will vote on a resolution to move forward on the application process for Lake Ringgold. But by 2070 city officials said Wichita Falls will be bigger and there will be an increase in water needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking a Farting Lactating Man
|May 10
|Quavontae
|1
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr '17
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC