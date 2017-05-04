Vitro breaks ground on $55 million dollar expansion
Thursday a ground breaking for a $55 million dollar facility will bring the largest architectural jumbo coater to Wichita Falls. You can only see dirt right now, but by November equipment will be brought in and in April 2018 a building the size of three football fields will open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr 12
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr 6
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Amy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC