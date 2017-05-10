Texoma woman afraid of losing health insurance if ACA is repealed
Newschannel6 spoke on Wednesday with a Texoma woman concerned she may lose her health insurance if the American Health Care Act passes repealing the Affordable Care Act. Leann Andrews is a member of the Wichita Falls Indivisible chapter, an organization fighting to keep ACA.
