Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, Muslims

There are 1 comment on the KAUZ story from 6 min ago, titled Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, Muslims. In it, KAUZ reports that:

Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by public or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples, under a proposal advancing in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Five other states have passed similar laws protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households on religious grounds - but Texas' rule extends to state-funded agencies.

Miss Judge

Alpharetta, GA

#1 1 hr ago
Texas! The 1964 Civil Rights Act is still the law throughout the land
Discrimination on religious grounds is strictly illegal nationwide
There is no exception for Texas
