Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, Muslims
There are 1 comment on the KAUZ story from 6 min ago, titled Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, Muslims.
Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by public or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples, under a proposal advancing in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Five other states have passed similar laws protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households on religious grounds - but Texas' rule extends to state-funded agencies.
#1 1 hr ago
Texas! The 1964 Civil Rights Act is still the law throughout the land
http://www.citizensource.com/History/20thCen/...
Discrimination on religious grounds is strictly illegal nationwide
There is no exception for Texas
