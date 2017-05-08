Texas adoption agencies could ban Jew...

Texas adoption agencies could ban Jews, gays, Muslims under House bill

16 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Parents seeking to adopt children in Texas could soon be rejected by state-funded or private agencies with religious objections to them being Jewish, Muslim, gay, single, or interfaith couples, under a proposal in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Five other states have passed similar laws protecting faith-based adoption organizations that refuse to place children with gay parents or other households on religious grounds - but Texas' rule would extend to state-funded agencies.

