Tax dollars could soon go to religion-specific foster care agencies
In the midst of a shortage of Foster parents, Texas lawmakers will decide this week whether to allow state-funded adoption and foster care agencies to refuse services based on religious beliefs. HB 3859, by Rep. James Frank, R-Wichita Falls, will be debated this week on the Texas House floor and faith based groups say they need it.
