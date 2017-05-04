Suspect in Polk Street burglary is ar...

Suspect in Polk Street burglary is arrested

Wichita Falls Police Officers said during their investigation of a home invasion in the 300 block of Polk, that injured Wichita County employee Willie Wall, 83, a palm print and fingerprints were found on a window. A neighbor of Wall's also said she heard a noise outside and saw a black SUV leaving and Wall looking at the vehicle.

