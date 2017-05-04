Suspect in Polk Street burglary is arrested
Wichita Falls Police Officers said during their investigation of a home invasion in the 300 block of Polk, that injured Wichita County employee Willie Wall, 83, a palm print and fingerprints were found on a window. A neighbor of Wall's also said she heard a noise outside and saw a black SUV leaving and Wall looking at the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr 12
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr 6
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
|Trifleing sluts in Wichita Falls (Apr '11)
|Mar '17
|Amy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC