Severe Storms Expected This Afternoon

Thunderstorms will develop this afternoon bringing a significant threat for large hail to much of Texoma. The concern for severe weather is much greater for Wichita Falls today compared to Tuesday.

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wichita County was issued at May 19 at 3:36PM CDT

Wichita Falls, TX

