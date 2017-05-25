Second suspect arrested in November s...

Second suspect arrested in November shooting at 7-Eleven

Wichita Falls Police said on November 8, 2016, at 3:30 p.m. officers were called out to a shooting at the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 1100 block of Central Freeway. Officers were also told that another call coming from the 1800 block of Red Fox Rd. was likely about the suspect vehicle.

