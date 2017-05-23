Power of Prayer: B.R.O.S. Mentoring

Power of Prayer: B.R.O.S. Mentoring

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KSWO

Power of Prayer: B.R.O.S. Mentoring - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo - B.R.O.S. Mentoring is designed to motivate, educate, and nurture boys and young men for works of service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking a Farting Lactating Man May 16 Fartmales 2
United regional (Jun '16) Apr '17 Boogy 3
snitching Apr '17 cash me owside 3
Lookin for fun (Aug '11) Apr '17 Sand man 4
News Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08) Apr '17 freaknana 10
Cps defense lawyers (Oct '16) Apr '17 freaknana 2
interested in a threesome (Dec '11) Apr '17 freaknana 10
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,547 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC