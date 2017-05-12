On Mother's Day, I salute the CPS workers who step in when parents fail
Texan readers might recognize the two lines above as the salutation in Williams Travis' letter from the Alamo. The Alamo isn't currently under siege, but an essential Texas institution is: Texas Child Protective Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking a Farting Lactating Man
|Wed
|Quavontae
|1
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr 12
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC