Nighthawks' Williams earns IFL honors again
For the second time in 2017, Wichita Falls Nighthawks running back Tyler Williams earned IFL Special Teams Player of the Week honors, when the league released its Week 11 honors on Wednesday. Williams compiled 226 total yards in Saturday's 44-36 win over previously-unbeaten Sioux Falls, including seven kick returns for 139 yards, 19 carries for 52 yards and four touchdowns, and four catches for 35 yards.
