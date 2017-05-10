NFL draft pick, WF native visits form...

NFL draft pick, WF native visits former elementary schools

16 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

Wichita Falls native and recently drafted San Francisco 49ers football player Adrian Colbert made a stop at two elementary schools. The defensive player returned to Burgess Elementary and Booker T Washington Elementary Thursday, both schools he attended while living in Wichita Falls.

