Nathan Benderson Park organization CEO to resign

Less than a year after taking over as president and CEO of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, Bob Sullivan has announced plans to resign from the organization overseeing Nathan Benderson Park, according to an email from Sarasota County Administrator Tom Harmer. "I understand he is planning to stay on board at least through the World Rowing Championships and maybe through the end of the year," said Harmer said in an email to county commissioners.

