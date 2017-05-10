McKaylee Jayne Dwinell
Marcus Dwinell and Maycee Lewis of Decatur announce the birth of a daughter, McKaylee Jayne Dwinell, on May 5, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 17 inches long.McKaylee has one sister, McKenzie, 2.Grandparents include Krista Lewis of Decatur, Jeff Lewis of Rhome, Carol Schreiner of Wichita Falls and Ned ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wise County Messenger Online.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking a Farting Lactating Man
|Wed
|Quavontae
|1
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr 13
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr 12
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC