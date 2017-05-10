McKaylee Jayne Dwinell

McKaylee Jayne Dwinell

Marcus Dwinell and Maycee Lewis of Decatur announce the birth of a daughter, McKaylee Jayne Dwinell, on May 5, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.She weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 17 inches long.McKaylee has one sister, McKenzie, 2.Grandparents include Krista Lewis of Decatur, Jeff Lewis of Rhome, Carol Schreiner of Wichita Falls and Ned ... (more)

