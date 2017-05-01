Lucy Park murder suspect said he did not pull the trigger
A Goree, Texas man arrested in connection with the murder of Roger Aliff on October 4, 2016, in Wichita Falls told police he was not the man who pulled the trigger. The 60-year-old was found in Lucy Park just after 7:00 p.m. after a concerned citizen flagged down an officer.
