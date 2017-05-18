Lake Wichita Veterans Memorial Plaza Fundraiser
A donation of $500,000 was also made to the Veteran's Plaza by local veteran and Wichita Falls businessman Harry Patterson, who said the Veterans Memorial Plaza is long overdue. Harris was injured in Baghdad by a roadside bomb in February 2007.
