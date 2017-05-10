Iowa Park man charged with 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography
An Iowa Park man is behind bars charged with 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and nine counts of Invasive Visual Recording among several other charges. On December 10, 2016, a Wichita Falls Police officer was dispatched to a call in the 1600 block of Ardath in reference to a Check Suspicious Call.
