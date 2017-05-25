Immunity for Texas foster-care contra...

Immunity for Texas foster-care contractors slows bill to make CPS a standalone agency

Thursday May 25

The House on Thursday pushed back against a Senate move to grant broad immunity from personal-injury lawsuits to any of the lead contractors in GOP leaders' proposed new regional system for procuring foster-care beds and services. Several of the state's leading child advocates and a key House Democrat have strongly criticized the idea, saying it could endanger already traumatized children.

