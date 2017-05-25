Immunity for Texas foster-care contractors slows bill to make CPS a standalone agency
The House on Thursday pushed back against a Senate move to grant broad immunity from personal-injury lawsuits to any of the lead contractors in GOP leaders' proposed new regional system for procuring foster-care beds and services. Several of the state's leading child advocates and a key House Democrat have strongly criticized the idea, saying it could endanger already traumatized children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Empire paper company sucks (Aug '08)
|May 30
|Deb soap man
|27
|Texas House OKs letting adoption groups deny no...
|May 30
|Carlos
|4
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|May 25
|Thisguy
|5
|Seeking a Farting Lactating Man
|May 16
|Fartmales
|2
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr '17
|cash me owside
|3
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC