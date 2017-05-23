Homeless man

Homeless man

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Although the number of homeless people in Texas has declined almost 42 percent from 2007 to 2016, 23,000 people are still on the streets. Many times you may have seen someone on a street corner holding up a sign asking for money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seeking a Farting Lactating Man May 16 Fartmales 2
United regional (Jun '16) Apr '17 Boogy 3
snitching Apr '17 cash me owside 3
Lookin for fun (Aug '11) Apr '17 Sand man 4
News Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08) Apr '17 freaknana 10
Cps defense lawyers (Oct '16) Apr '17 freaknana 2
interested in a threesome (Dec '11) Apr '17 freaknana 10
See all Wichita Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Falls Forum Now

Wichita Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Wichita Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC