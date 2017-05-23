Four more cases of mumps confirmed in Wichita County
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District said they have confirmed four more cases of mumps in adults in Wichita County. Mumps spreads through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks.
