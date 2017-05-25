'Fill the Boot' campaign kicks off today
More than 100 firefighters will be at several main intersections Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funds raised through 2017 in the Wichita Falls 'Fill the Boot' drive will help support MDA's programs of worldwide research, specialized health care services, and day-to-day support.
