DPS investigating deadly motorcycle accident on River Road
Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident in Wichita Falls that claimed the life of a longtime Allred Prison employee who was also a Wichita Country jailer. James Davis was traveling northwest on River Rd. approaching FM 1740 when he failed to maneuver a curve in the highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Wichita Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking a Farting Lactating Man
|Tue
|Fartmales
|2
|United regional (Jun '16)
|Apr '17
|Boogy
|3
|snitching
|Apr '17
|cash me owside
|3
|Lookin for fun (Aug '11)
|Apr '17
|Sand man
|4
|Sanders pleads guilty (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
|Cps defense lawyers (Oct '16)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|2
|interested in a threesome (Dec '11)
|Apr '17
|freaknana
|10
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC