DPS investigating deadly motorcycle accident on River Road

Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a deadly motorcycle accident in Wichita Falls that claimed the life of a longtime Allred Prison employee who was also a Wichita Country jailer. James Davis was traveling northwest on River Rd. approaching FM 1740 when he failed to maneuver a curve in the highway.

