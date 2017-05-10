Dallas Zoo coming to River Bend Nature Center
The Dallas Zoo is making its way to Wichita Falls to the River Bend Nature Center for some fun and educational events. Jennica Lambert spoke to Ava Van Valen on Wednesday about what you can expect and the animals that you will see.
